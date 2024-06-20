We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hasbro (HAS) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know
Hasbro (HAS - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $60.62, indicating a -0.07% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.79%.
Shares of the toy maker have appreciated by 0.55% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hasbro in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.76, marking a 55.1% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $938.32 million, down 22.45% from the year-ago period.
HAS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.72 per share and revenue of $4.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.21% and -17.18%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Hasbro. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.71% higher. At present, Hasbro boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Hasbro is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.31. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.31.
Also, we should mention that HAS has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, placing it within the bottom 19% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.