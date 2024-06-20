CyberArk (CYBR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw CyberArk (
CYBR Quick Quote CYBR - Free Report) ending at $256.56, denoting a +0.59% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.79%.
The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts's stock has climbed by 4.31% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.85% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CyberArk in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.41, reflecting a 1266.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $219.26 million, showing a 24.69% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $935.16 million, indicating changes of +82.14% and +24.38%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CyberArk. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.78% higher. Right now, CyberArk possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, CyberArk is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 125.03. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.29.
It is also worth noting that CYBR currently has a PEG ratio of 3.75. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. CYBR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.94 as of yesterday's close.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
CyberArk (CYBR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
