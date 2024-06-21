Back to top

Strength Seen in Bank7 (BSVN): Can Its 6.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Bank7 (BSVN - Free Report) shares rallied 6% in the last trading session to close at $30.06. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.5% loss over the past four weeks.

With economic data pointing toward a modest slowdown in the near term, market participants are now expecting interest rate cuts to start in September. This has resulted in investors’ optimistic stance on the banking sector. Hence, the investors turned bullish on BSVN stock, driving it higher.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -4.8%. Revenues are expected to be $23.2 million, up 9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Bank7, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BSVN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Bank7 is part of the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry. First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI - Free Report) , another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.6% higher at $9.49. FGBI has returned -17.4% in the past month.

First Guaranty Bancshares' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.20. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +5.3%. First Guaranty Bancshares currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


