2 Homestead Mutual Funds for Steady Returns
Homestead, established in 1990, provides a diverse range of no-load mutual funds. This means that no sales commissions are deducted from direct investments in these funds, allowing for the maximum potential returns. The investment approach employed by Homestead mutual funds is prudent and aimed at securing long-term growth and stability. These qualities make Homestead mutual funds a dependable option for investment.
Investing in Homestead mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual fundsgenerally diversify portfolios without commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).
We have, thus, chosen two Homestead mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.
Homestead Value (HOVLX - Free Report) invests in stocks of companies deemed undervalued by advisors based on factors such as potential earning power, financial ratios and competitive advantages.
James A. Polk has been the lead manager of HOVLX since Jan 22, 2019. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (4.1%), Parker-Hannifin Corp (4.1%), and Honeywell International Inc. (3.7%) as of Dec 31, 2023.
HOVLX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.2% and 13.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.64%. HOVLX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.
Homestead Growth (HNASX - Free Report) funds invest most of their assets, along with borrowings, in the common stock of large-cap companies.
Taymour R. Tamaddon has been the lead manager of HNASX since Jan1, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (13.2%), Amazon.com, Inc. (7.2%) and Apple Inc. (7.1%) as of Dec 31, 2023.
HNASX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.1% and 16.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.84%. HNASX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
