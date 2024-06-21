See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Fidelity Value Fund K (FVLKX - Free Report) has a 0.78% expense ratio and 0.73% management fee. FVLKX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. With yearly returns of 15.69% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Alpha I (OSPAX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.22%. Management fee: 1.1%. OSPAX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.95% over the last five years.
Sound Shore Fund (SSHFX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. SSHFX is categorized as an All Cap Value fund, and like the name suggests, invests across the cap spectrum in small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. SSHFX has an expense ratio of 0.96%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 12.59% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.