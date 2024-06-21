J&J (JNJ) Seeks Expanded Use of Tremfya for Crohn's Disease

Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ Quick Quote JNJ - Free Report) announced that it has submitted a supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) seeking approval of its immunology drug, Tremfya, for a new indication — moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease (CD). This marks the second label expansion filing for Tremfya in three months, following the sBLA in active ulcerative colitis (UC) indication that was filed in March.
Tremfya is currently approved to treat certain patients with plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis in several countries, including the United States and the EU.
The latest sBLA for the Crohn’s disease indication was based on data from the GALAXI 2 and 3 phase III studies as well as the phase III GRAVITI study.
Concurrently, JNJ also released data from the GRAVITI study, which evaluated the Tremfya subcutaneous (SC) induction therapy in adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease. The study met both co-primary endpoints.
Data from the GRAVITI study showed that treatment with Tremfya led to statistically significant and clinically meaningful outcomes for clinical remission as well as endoscopic response at week 12. All other remaining multiplicity-controlled endpoints were statistically significant versus placebo at week 12, week 24 and week 48.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson have declined 5.8% so far this year against the
The GRAVITI study with the SC induction therapy of Tremfya showed a clinical benefit similar to the one previously seen with the intravenous (IV) induction in the GALAXI studies.
The GALAXY head-to-head studies showed the superiority of Tremfya over J&J’s blockbuster drug Stelara in key endoscopic endpoints in Crohn’s disease.
Data from the GALAXI and GRAVITI underlines the potential of Tremfya to become the only IL-23 inhibitor to offer both SC or IV induction treatment options for patients with Crohn’s disease.
Tremfya is an important drug in J&J’s immunology drug portfolio and a key driver of top-line growth. The drug generated sales of $808 million in the first quarter of 2024, up 26.3% year over year, driven by strong market growth and share gains. J&J expects Tremfya to be a $5 billion product with potential approvals in the inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) indications, CD and UC.
In recent years, there has been a surge in CD and UC cases due to genetic factors, environmental factors and lifestyle changes. In addition, immune system irregularities, higher diagnosis rates, increased focus on early diagnosis and favorable reimbursement policies in developed countries are driving demand for IBD treatments.
Earlier this week, the FDA approved
AbbVie’s ( ABBV Quick Quote ABBV - Free Report) blockbuster drug Skyrizi to treat adults with moderately to severely active UC in the United States. Skyrizi is already approved in the United States and the EU for treating three other immune-mediated inflammatory diseases — plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and CD.
ABBV’s Skyrizi has now become the first IL-23 antagonist approved for UC and CD.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson have declined 5.8% so far this year against the industry's rally of 20.3%.
