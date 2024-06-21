We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Seeking Clues to Paychex (PAYX) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Paychex (PAYX - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.3 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Paychex metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Management Solutions' will reach $932.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Interest on funds held for clients' at $38.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +54.9% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Total service revenue' should arrive at $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- PEO and Insurance Services' of $328.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.8%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average interest rates earned (exclusive of net realized gains) - Funds held for clients' will likely reach 3.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Average investment Balance - Funds held for clients' will reach $4.53 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Average investment Balance - Corporate cash equivalents and investments' to come in at $1.67 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Paychex here>>>
Over the past month, Paychex shares have recorded returns of -0.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PAYX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.