Are Investors Undervaluing DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DKS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 16.12, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.07. Over the past year, DKS's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.96 and as low as 8.09, with a median of 10.99.
Another notable valuation metric for DKS is its P/B ratio of 6.90. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 19.33. Over the past year, DKS's P/B has been as high as 6.91 and as low as 3.25, with a median of 4.79.
Finally, investors should note that DKS has a P/CF ratio of 13.34. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 20.43. Over the past year, DKS's P/CF has been as high as 13.34 and as low as 6.33, with a median of 8.83.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in DICK'S Sporting Goods's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DKS is an impressive value stock right now.