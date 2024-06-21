We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Credicorp (BAP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is Credicorp (BAP - Free Report) . BAP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.
We also note that BAP holds a PEG ratio of 0.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BAP's industry has an average PEG of 0.63 right now. BAP's PEG has been as high as 0.82 and as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.55, all within the past year.
Investors should also recognize that BAP has a P/B ratio of 1.36. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BAP's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.54. Within the past 52 weeks, BAP's P/B has been as high as 1.60 and as low as 1.07, with a median of 1.39.
Finally, we should also recognize that BAP has a P/CF ratio of 8.21. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 12.31. BAP's P/CF has been as high as 9.54 and as low as 6.04, with a median of 7.99, all within the past year.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Credicorp is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BAP sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.