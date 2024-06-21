We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Apogee Enterprises (APOG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Apogee Enterprises is one of 222 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Apogee Enterprises is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APOG's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, APOG has returned 13.7% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 4.3%. This means that Apogee Enterprises is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN - Free Report) . The stock has returned 35% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Broadwind Energy, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 154.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Apogee Enterprises belongs to the Glass Products industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 26.2% so far this year, so APOG is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Broadwind Energy, Inc. falls under the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this industry has 44 stocks and is ranked #73. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.3%.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Apogee Enterprises and Broadwind Energy, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.