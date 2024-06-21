We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is SkyWest (SKYW) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
SkyWest is one of 132 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. SkyWest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKYW's full-year earnings has moved 6.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, SKYW has moved about 52.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 4.3% on average. This means that SkyWest is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.5%.
Over the past three months, United Airlines' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, SkyWest is a member of the Transportation - Airline industry, which includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.8% so far this year, so SKYW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. United Airlines is also part of the same industry.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to SkyWest and United Airlines as they could maintain their solid performance.