Is Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Adtalem Global Education (ATGE - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Adtalem Global Education is one of 283 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adtalem Global Education is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATGE's full-year earnings has moved 5.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ATGE has gained about 7.9% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 0.7%. As we can see, Adtalem Global Education is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Perdoceo Education (PRDO - Free Report) . The stock is up 17% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Perdoceo Education's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Adtalem Global Education belongs to the Schools industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.3% so far this year, meaning that ATGE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Perdoceo Education is also part of the same industry.
Adtalem Global Education and Perdoceo Education could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.