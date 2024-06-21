We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRV) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRV - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. is one of 1042 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACRV's full-year earnings has moved 17% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, ACRV has gained about 32.5% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 5.3%. This means that Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS - Free Report) . The stock has returned 151.6% year-to-date.
For Hims & Hers Health, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 89.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 185 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.7% so far this year, so ACRV is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. falls under the Medical Info Systems industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #73. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -17.9%.
Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. and Hims & Hers Health, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.