Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
Avient in Focus
Based in Avon Lake, Avient (AVNT - Free Report) is in the Basic Materials sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 5.03%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.26 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.36%. In comparison, the Chemical - Diversified industry's yield is 1.78%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.59%.
Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.03 is up 3% from last year. Avient has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 6.65%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Avient's current payout ratio is 42%, meaning it paid out 42% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
AVNT is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $2.60 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 10.17%.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.
High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, AVNT is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).