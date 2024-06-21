We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BAP vs. SWDBY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Banks - Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Credicorp (BAP - Free Report) and Swedbank AB (SWDBY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Credicorp has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Swedbank AB has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that BAP has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
BAP currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.53, while SWDBY has a forward P/E of 9.08. We also note that BAP has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SWDBY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.83.
Another notable valuation metric for BAP is its P/B ratio of 1.38. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SWDBY has a P/B of 1.41.
Based on these metrics and many more, BAP holds a Value grade of A, while SWDBY has a Value grade of C.
BAP sticks out from SWDBY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that BAP is the better option right now.