Image: Bigstock

comScore (SCOR) Moves 11.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

comScore (SCOR - Free Report) shares soared 11.8% in the last trading session to close at $13.90. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 11% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock is benefiting from growth in the company’s cross-platform products and cost discipline.

This online research firm is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.18 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +91.8%. Revenues are expected to be $91.2 million, down 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For comScore, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SCOR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

comScore is a member of the Zacks Business - Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Everi Holdings (EVRI - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 0.5% higher at $8.03. EVRI has returned 10.8% over the past month.

For Everi Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.18. This represents a change of -56.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Everi Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


