We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why the Market Dipped But Nice (NICE) Gained Today
Nice (NICE - Free Report) closed at $164.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.02% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.
Shares of the software company have depreciated by 13.39% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nice in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.58, showcasing a 21.13% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $662.97 million, up 14.09% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.64 per share and revenue of $2.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.05% and +14.79%, respectively, from last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nice. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. Nice presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Nice is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.47. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.06.
It is also worth noting that NICE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.69.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 69, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.