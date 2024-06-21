ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with ON Semiconductor Corp. (
ON Quick Quote ON - Free Report) standing at $68.52, reflecting a +1.32% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.
Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had lost 5.61% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ON Semiconductor Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.93, signifying a 30.08% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.73 billion, indicating a 17.32% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.83 per share and a revenue of $7.2 billion, demonstrating changes of -25.78% and -12.78%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. ON Semiconductor Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.67. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 36.78 of its industry.
We can also see that ON currently has a PEG ratio of 3.08. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. ON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.16 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
