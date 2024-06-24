Back to top

Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) Moves 5.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.1% higher at $5.73. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 7.9% loss over the past four weeks.

The company has been progressing well with its next-generation cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its Full Spectrum Profiling technology. This might have driven the share price rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -400%. Revenues are expected to be $49.02 million, down 1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Cytek Biosciences, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CTKB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Cytek Biosciences belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.3% lower at $25.22. Over the past month, ARVN has returned -28.2%.

Arvinas' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.72. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +42.4%. Arvinas currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


