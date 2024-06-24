We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
American Outdoor (AOUT) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jun 27, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, AOUT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.3%.
Q4 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at 1 cent. In the prior-year quarter, it reported adjusted earnings of 6 cents. Estimate revisions have remained stable in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $43.2 million, implying a 2.4% year-over-year increase.
Factors to Note
The company's top line is likely to have been bolstered by strong sales in the outdoor lifestyle category, particularly from hunt and fishing sales, as well as in shooting sports, thanks to the clearance of slow-moving inventory and increased sales of shooting accessories. Additionally, AOUT continues to benefit from the introduction of new products.
However, high costs are anticipated to have negatively impacted the company’s bottom line. Rising competition in the outdoor and shooting sports markets could put pressure on sales and pricing, which will negatively impact earnings.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for American Outdoor this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.
Earnings ESP: AOUT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: AOUT carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
American Outdoor Brands, Inc. price-eps-surprise | American Outdoor Brands, Inc. Quote
