Exploring Analyst Estimates for Walgreens (WBA) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share, reflecting a decline of 32% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $35.96 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Walgreens metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy' of $27.89 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- International' to come in at $5.74 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- U.S. Healthcare' reaching $2.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy- Pharmacy' should come in at $20.63 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy- Retail' should arrive at $6.69 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. Retail Pharmacy' will reach $620.19 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $962 million in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted operating income (loss)- International' will reach $190.99 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $208 million.
Over the past month, Walgreens shares have recorded returns of -0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WBA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.