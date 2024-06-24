See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
MGM Resorts International (MGM) - free report >>
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (DDI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
MGM Resorts International (MGM) - free report >>
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (DDI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) Soars 5.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (DDI - Free Report) shares soared 5.1% in the last trading session to close at $11.23. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 17.7% loss over the past four weeks.
DoubleDown Interactive is benefiting from the successful introduction of meta features in their DoubleDown Casino game, and the increase in ARPDAU is further boosting investor confidence.
This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -2%. Revenues are expected to be $83.87 million, up 11.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For DoubleDown Interactive, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on DDI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
DoubleDown Interactive belongs to the Zacks Gaming industry. Another stock from the same industry, MGM Resorts (MGM - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.7% higher at $42. Over the past month, MGM has returned 7.1%.
For MGM
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.2% over the past month to $0.68. This represents a change of +15.3% from what the company reported a year ago. MGM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).