We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ryan Specialty (RYAN) Surges 7.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 7.7% higher at $59.60. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.2% gain over the past four weeks.
RYAN is all set to join S&P MidCap 400.
It is poised to grow on strong new business growth as well as meaningful contributions from the acquisitions. The M&A pipeline remains robust including both tuck-ins and large deals.
The insurer remains focused to accelerate international expansion, thus expanded presence in the United Kingdom and Europe. This apart, RYAN is set to expanding total addressable market within specialty insurance, with targeted investments in delegated authority benefits and alternative risks as well as deepening considerable moat by enhancing our scale, scope and intellectual capital.
It is on track with its ACCELERATE 2025 program. RYAN now expect to generate annual savings of about $60 million in 2025 with cumulative special charges of about $110 million through the end of 2024.
This insurance company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +26.7%. Revenues are expected to be $705.89 million, up 20.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Ryan Specialty, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RYAN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
Ryan Specialty belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Brokerage industry. Another stock from the same industry, Marsh & McLennan (MMC - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.3% lower at $214.40. Over the past month, MMC has returned 3.4%.
Marsh & McLennan's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.1% over the past month to $2.38. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +8.2%. Marsh & McLennan currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).