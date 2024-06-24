We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy SPAR Group (SGRP) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One stock to keep an eye on is SPAR Group (SGRP - Free Report) . SGRP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.36, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.54. Over the past year, SGRP's Forward P/E has been as high as 32.50 and as low as 8, with a median of 16.05.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is SGRP's P/B ratio of 1.38. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.85. SGRP's P/B has been as high as 1.80 and as low as 0.51, with a median of 0.61, over the past year.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that SGRP has a P/CF ratio of 4.38. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. SGRP's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.05. Over the past year, SGRP's P/CF has been as high as 6.91 and as low as 2.58, with a median of 4.43.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in SPAR Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SGRP is an impressive value stock right now.