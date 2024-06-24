Back to top

Should Value Investors Buy LaZBoy (LZB) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is LaZBoy (LZB - Free Report) . LZB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.73, which compares to its industry's average of 13.90. Over the past year, LZB's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.43 and as low as 9.12, with a median of 11.73.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is LZB's P/B ratio of 1.67. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.53. Over the past year, LZB's P/B has been as high as 1.76 and as low as 1.22, with a median of 1.47.

Finally, we should also recognize that LZB has a P/CF ratio of 7.54. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. LZB's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.34. Within the past 12 months, LZB's P/CF has been as high as 8.02 and as low as 6.14, with a median of 7.13.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in LaZBoy's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, LZB looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.


