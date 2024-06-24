We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is BRC INC (BRCC) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has BRC Inc. (BRCC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
BRC Inc. is one of 192 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BRC Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRCC's full-year earnings has moved 83.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, BRCC has gained about 76.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 1.7% on average. This means that BRC Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.5%.
The consensus estimate for Vita Coco Company, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 13.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, BRC Inc. belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.4% so far this year, so BRCC is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Vita Coco Company, Inc. falls under the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #66. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.1%.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to BRC Inc. and Vita Coco Company, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.