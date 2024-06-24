We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Dick's Sporting Goods is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKS' full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, DKS has returned 56.1% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 13.1%. As we can see, Dick's Sporting Goods is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 39.1%.
The consensus estimate for Levi Strauss' current year EPS has increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Dick's Sporting Goods belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.7% so far this year, so DKS is performing better in this area.
Levi Strauss, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #75. The industry has moved +18% so far this year.
Dick's Sporting Goods and Levi Strauss could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.