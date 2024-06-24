We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
BrightSphere Investment Group is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 854 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BrightSphere Investment Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSIG's full-year earnings has moved 9.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that BSIG has returned about 14.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 3.4% on average. As we can see, BrightSphere Investment Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Ellington Credit (EARN - Free Report) . The stock has returned 14.9% year-to-date.
For Ellington Credit, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, BrightSphere Investment Group belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #200 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.3% this year, meaning that BSIG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Ellington Credit falls under the REIT and Equity Trust industry. Currently, this industry has 30 stocks and is ranked #225. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -8.3%.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track BrightSphere Investment Group and Ellington Credit. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.