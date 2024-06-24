We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Byrna Technologies (BYRN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Byrna Technologies Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 315 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Byrna Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYRN's full-year earnings has moved 88.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, BYRN has moved about 64.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 7.3%. As we can see, Byrna Technologies Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, CRA International (CRAI - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 75.9%.
For CRA International, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Byrna Technologies Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 172 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18.6% so far this year, meaning that BYRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, CRA International falls under the Consulting Services industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #96. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.6%.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Byrna Technologies Inc. and CRA International. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.