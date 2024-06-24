Will Canada Join the US and EU in Targeting China EVs?

The threat of tariffs on China-made electric vehicles (EVs) is expanding globally. After the United States and the European Union, Canada is likely to enter the fray. The potential imposition of new tariffs on China-made EVs by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government signifies a move to protect domestic markets from the influx of inexpensive imports. This decision could have far-reaching implications for Canada's economy and its trade relations with China.
The Surge in Chinese EV Imports
In recent years, Canada has experienced a dramatic increase in the import of China-manufactured EVs. Data from Statistics Canada highlights a staggering 1,200% year-over-year rise in the dollar value of electric motor vehicles imported from China in the first four months of 2024. The value of Chinese EV imports skyrocketed to C$2.2 billion in 2023, a monumental jump from less than C$100 million in 2022. This trend is likely to continue, with further increases in trade volumes expected later in the year as new models for the next year become available.
This flood of Chinese EVs in Canada has been significantly influenced by the operations of
This flood of Chinese EVs in Canada has been significantly influenced by the operations of Tesla, which has been shipping the Model Y from its gigafactory in Shanghai to Canadian ports. However, the Canadian government's primary concern isn't Tesla but rather the potential market domination by Chinese automakers such as BYD Co Ltd, whose low-cost vehicles could undermine local manufacturers and workers.
While TSLA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BYDDY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Calls for Increase in Tariff Imposition
The call for tariffs has been vocally supported by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who has urged the federal government to match or exceed U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. Ford advocates a robust response, suggesting tariffs as high as 100% on Chinese EVs to counteract what he thinks as unfair trade practices by China. According to Ford, China's low labor standards, massive subsidies and reliance on non-renewable energy sources allow it to produce and export electric vehicles at prices that Canadian manufacturers cannot compete with. He is of the view that there is an urgent need to protect Canadian jobs and the domestic automotive industry from being overwhelmed by artificially cheap imports.
Rising Tariff Tensions: A Global Trade Showdown
The movement toward imposing tariffs on Chinese EVs is part of a larger international trend. Last month, the Biden administration raised the border tax on China-made EVs from 25% to a whopping 100% in response to the undercutting of prices by China and to protect U.S. jobs. It has also raised tariffs significantly on Chinese batteries. The European Union followed suit and recently disclosed its intention to increase tariffs on Chinese EVs, with some models facing additional tariffs of up to 38% on top of the existing 10% tariff. These measures have already provoked opposition from China, raising concerns about retaliatory actions.
China's response has not been limited to verbal objections. Following the European Union's tariff announcement, China launched an anti-dumping investigation into pork products imported from the EU. This move is widely interpreted as a strategic retaliation, signaling China's intent to strike back at its trade adversaries.
Implications for Canada
If Canada decides to align with the United States and the EU by imposing similar tariffs, it must brace for potential repercussions from China. The economic relationship between the two countries could be strained, and Canadian exporters might find themselves targets of retaliatory measures. For Canadian consumers, this could mean higher prices for EVs in the short term but a more stable and secure automotive industry in the long run. With the EV market projected to grow exponentially in the coming years, maintaining a competitive edge is crucial for Canada's economic future.
Last Word
As Canada contemplates joining the tariff battle against Chinese EV imports, the outcome remains uncertain. While aimed at leveling the playing field for domestic manufacturers, these measures risk provoking a tit-for-tat response from China and escalating into a broader trade conflict with significant economic repercussions. The potential benefits of protecting local jobs and industries must be weighed against the risks of escalating trade tensions with China.
