Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS - Free Report) standing at $22.15, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.67%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.09%.
The company's stock has climbed by 31.22% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 0.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.73%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.05, marking a 266.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $297.53 million, up 43.1% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.19 per share and a revenue of $1.24 billion, signifying shifts of +272.73% and +41.91%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.78% increase. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 117.8. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.8 for its industry.
The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.