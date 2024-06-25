Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Enterprise Products Partners (
EPD Quick Quote EPD - Free Report) standing at $28.98, reflecting a +1.44% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 1.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.31% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.73% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.65, showcasing a 14.04% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.03 billion, indicating a 31.74% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.73 per share and revenue of $58.34 billion, indicating changes of +7.91% and +17.35%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% higher. Enterprise Products Partners presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.94, so one might conclude that Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that EPD has a PEG ratio of 1.33 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry stood at 1.33 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
