Coca-Cola (KO) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Coca-Cola (KO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $63.97, moving +1.91% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.67%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.09%.
Heading into today, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had gained 1.24% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.03% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.73% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Coca-Cola in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.80, indicating a 2.56% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.87 billion, down 0.81% from the year-ago period.
KO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $45.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.83% and +0.12%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coca-Cola should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% lower. Coca-Cola presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.27. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.92.
One should further note that KO currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.73.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 66, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow KO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.