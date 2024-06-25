Morgan Stanley (MS) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Morgan Stanley (
MS Quick Quote MS - Free Report) standing at $97.10, reflecting a +0.98% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.31% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.09%.
Shares of the investment bank have depreciated by 2.84% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 1.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.73%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Morgan Stanley in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 16, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.65, indicating a 33.06% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $14.24 billion, showing a 5.8% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.82 per share and a revenue of $57.77 billion, demonstrating changes of +24.91% and +6.71%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Morgan Stanley. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% lower. Morgan Stanley is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Morgan Stanley has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.1 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.91.
It's also important to note that MS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, placing it within the top 11% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
