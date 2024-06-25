Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (
PG Quick Quote PG - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $168.45, demonstrating a +0.11% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.67%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.09%.
Shares of the world's largest consumer products maker witnessed a gain of 1.77% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 3.03% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.73%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.37, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $20.81 billion, indicating a 1.27% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.55 per share and a revenue of $84.32 billion, indicating changes of +11.02% and +2.82%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Procter & Gamble possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, Procter & Gamble is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.68. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.12.
It's also important to note that PG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.2 as of yesterday's close.
The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, placing it within the top 11% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
