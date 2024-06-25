Comcast (CMCSA) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Comcast (
CMCSA Quick Quote CMCSA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $38.48, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.67%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.09%.
The cable provider's shares have seen a decrease of 0.16% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.73%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Comcast in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 23, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.12, marking a 0.88% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $30.1 billion, indicating a 1.34% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.21 per share and a revenue of $123.16 billion, indicating changes of +5.78% and +1.31%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Comcast is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Comcast is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.14. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.14 of its industry.
It is also worth noting that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Cable Television industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.96.
The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Comcast (CMCSA) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $38.48, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.67%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.09%.
The cable provider's shares have seen a decrease of 0.16% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.73%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Comcast in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 23, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.12, marking a 0.88% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $30.1 billion, indicating a 1.34% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.21 per share and a revenue of $123.16 billion, indicating changes of +5.78% and +1.31%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Comcast is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Comcast is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.14. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.14 of its industry.
It is also worth noting that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Cable Television industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.96.
The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.