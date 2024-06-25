Boeing (BA) Wins $211M Deal to Aid F/A-18E/F & E/A-18G Jets

The Boeing Company ( BA Quick Quote BA - Free Report) recently secured a contract involving its F/A-18E/F and E/A-18G jets. The award has been provided by the Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, PA. Details of the Deal
Valued at $210.9 million, the contract is expected to be completed by July 2032. Per the terms of the deal, Boeing will procure nine various configurations of flight control surface spares, which will be used on the F/A-18E/F and E/A-18G aircraft.
Majority of the work related to this deal will be executed in Hazelwood, MO.
What’s Favoring Boeing?
Nations across the globe are reinforcing their military capabilities to strengthen their defense structure in the growing threat environment worldwide. In this context, military aircraft that play a critical role in military missions have also been witnessing a significant rise in demand. This, in turn, has been ushering in solid order flows for major combat aircraft manufacturers like Boeing.
To this end, it is imperative to mention that Boeing’s F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet has the ability to perform virtually every mission in the tactical spectrum, including air superiority, day/night strike with precision-guided weapons, fighter escort, close air support, suppression of enemy air defenses, maritime strike, reconnaissance, forward air control and tanker missions.
On the other hand, the EA-18G Growler, a variant of the combat-proven F/A-18F, is the most advanced airborne electronic attack (AEA) platform and the only one in production today. It provides tactical jamming and electronic protection to U.S. military forces and its allies.
Such remarkable features of these jets must have been ushering in solid contract flows for Boeing, involving the production and associated parts repair of these jets. The latest contract win is a testament to that.
What Lies Ahead?
Rising military conflicts, terrorism, border disputes, territory invasions and violations have forced nations to increase their defense spending toward procuring combat-proven aircraft to enhance their aerial security in recent times. This, along with the rising incorporation of technology to elevate both the quality and efficiency of the new-age military jets, must have prompted the Morder Intelligence firm to project a CAGR of 3.7% for the global fighter aircraft market in the 2024-2029 period.
Such projections indicate immense growth opportunities for prominent combat jet manufacturers like Boeing. Notably, the company’s Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft. BA’s military jet portfolio includes the F-15, P-8, T-7A Red Hawk and C-17 Globemaster III, apart from the F/A-18 and E/A-18G aircraft.
Opportunities for Peers
Considering the aforementioned discussion, a few other defense contractors that can also be expected to gain substantially on virtue of their strong presence in the fighter aircraft market are discussed below.
Embraer’s ( ERJ Quick Quote ERJ - Free Report) product portfolio includes the A-29 Super Tucano light attack and advanced trainer and the C-390 Millennium military multi-mission aircraft. In February 2024, Embraer signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mahindra to provide the Indian Air Force with the C-390 Millennium. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ERJ’s 2024 sales indicates an improvement of 20.1% from the 2023 reported figure. Its shares have risen 94.6% in the past year. Lockheed ( LMT Quick Quote LMT - Free Report) is one of the pioneers in the combat aircraft space that has been designing and building combat-proven military aircraft for more than 100 years. Its product portfolio comprises some of the most advanced military aircraft like the F-35, C-130J Super Hercules, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor and a few more.
LMT boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 4.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales indicates an improvement of 3.2% from the 2023 reported figure.
Airbus Group’s ( EADSY Quick Quote EADSY - Free Report) military aircraft consists of the A400M, the C295 tactical transporter, the new-generation A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport and the Eurofighter, the most advanced swing-role fighter ever conceived. For more than 40 years, Airbus has also been providing its customers with an extended portfolio of military aircraft services, ranging from the training of Flight and Ground Crews to live firing exercises anywhere around the world.
EADSY boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 17.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales implies growth of 8.2% from the 2023 reported figure.
Price Performance
In the past six months, shares of BA have lost 31.9% compared with the
industry’s 10.7% decline. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank
Boeing currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Bigstock
Boeing (BA) Wins $211M Deal to Aid F/A-18E/F & E/A-18G Jets
The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) recently secured a contract involving its F/A-18E/F and E/A-18G jets. The award has been provided by the Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, PA.
Details of the Deal
Valued at $210.9 million, the contract is expected to be completed by July 2032. Per the terms of the deal, Boeing will procure nine various configurations of flight control surface spares, which will be used on the F/A-18E/F and E/A-18G aircraft.
Majority of the work related to this deal will be executed in Hazelwood, MO.
What’s Favoring Boeing?
Nations across the globe are reinforcing their military capabilities to strengthen their defense structure in the growing threat environment worldwide. In this context, military aircraft that play a critical role in military missions have also been witnessing a significant rise in demand. This, in turn, has been ushering in solid order flows for major combat aircraft manufacturers like Boeing.
To this end, it is imperative to mention that Boeing’s F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet has the ability to perform virtually every mission in the tactical spectrum, including air superiority, day/night strike with precision-guided weapons, fighter escort, close air support, suppression of enemy air defenses, maritime strike, reconnaissance, forward air control and tanker missions.
On the other hand, the EA-18G Growler, a variant of the combat-proven F/A-18F, is the most advanced airborne electronic attack (AEA) platform and the only one in production today. It provides tactical jamming and electronic protection to U.S. military forces and its allies.
Such remarkable features of these jets must have been ushering in solid contract flows for Boeing, involving the production and associated parts repair of these jets. The latest contract win is a testament to that.
What Lies Ahead?
Rising military conflicts, terrorism, border disputes, territory invasions and violations have forced nations to increase their defense spending toward procuring combat-proven aircraft to enhance their aerial security in recent times. This, along with the rising incorporation of technology to elevate both the quality and efficiency of the new-age military jets, must have prompted the Morder Intelligence firm to project a CAGR of 3.7% for the global fighter aircraft market in the 2024-2029 period.
Such projections indicate immense growth opportunities for prominent combat jet manufacturers like Boeing. Notably, the company’s Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft. BA’s military jet portfolio includes the F-15, P-8, T-7A Red Hawk and C-17 Globemaster III, apart from the F/A-18 and E/A-18G aircraft.
Opportunities for Peers
Considering the aforementioned discussion, a few other defense contractors that can also be expected to gain substantially on virtue of their strong presence in the fighter aircraft market are discussed below.
Embraer’s (ERJ - Free Report) product portfolio includes the A-29 Super Tucano light attack and advanced trainer and the C-390 Millennium military multi-mission aircraft. In February 2024, Embraer signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mahindra to provide the Indian Air Force with the C-390 Millennium.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ERJ’s 2024 sales indicates an improvement of 20.1% from the 2023 reported figure. Its shares have risen 94.6% in the past year.
Lockheed (LMT - Free Report) is one of the pioneers in the combat aircraft space that has been designing and building combat-proven military aircraft for more than 100 years. Its product portfolio comprises some of the most advanced military aircraft like the F-35, C-130J Super Hercules, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor and a few more.
LMT boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 4.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales indicates an improvement of 3.2% from the 2023 reported figure.
Airbus Group’s (EADSY - Free Report) military aircraft consists of the A400M, the C295 tactical transporter, the new-generation A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport and the Eurofighter, the most advanced swing-role fighter ever conceived. For more than 40 years, Airbus has also been providing its customers with an extended portfolio of military aircraft services, ranging from the training of Flight and Ground Crews to live firing exercises anywhere around the world.
EADSY boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 17.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales implies growth of 8.2% from the 2023 reported figure.
Price Performance
In the past six months, shares of BA have lost 31.9% compared with the industry’s 10.7% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank
Boeing currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.