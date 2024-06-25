We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Utilities Stocks Lagging Consolidated Edison (ED) This Year?
Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Consolidated Edison (ED - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Consolidated Edison is one of 106 companies in the Utilities group. The Utilities group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Consolidated Edison is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ED's full-year earnings has moved 0.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, ED has returned 0.3% so far this year. In comparison, Utilities companies have returned an average of 0.1%. This shows that Consolidated Edison is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Utilities sector, PPL (PPL - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 4%.
For PPL, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Consolidated Edison belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, which includes 59 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.1% so far this year, so ED is slightly underperforming its industry in this area. PPL is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Utilities sector may want to keep a close eye on Consolidated Edison and PPL as they attempt to continue their solid performance.