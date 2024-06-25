We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Allot (ALLT) This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Allot Communications (ALLT - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Allot Communications is one of 315 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allot Communications is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLT's full-year earnings has moved 47.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, ALLT has returned 34.5% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 6.9%. This shows that Allot Communications is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, Barrett Business Services (BBSI - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.6%.
For Barrett Business Services, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Allot Communications belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 172 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.9% so far this year, so ALLT is performing better in this area.
Barrett Business Services, however, belongs to the Outsourcing industry. Currently, this 12-stock industry is ranked #218. The industry has moved +4.6% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Allot Communications and Barrett Business Services as they attempt to continue their solid performance.