Are Finance Stocks Lagging Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.
Innovative Industrial Properties is a member of our Finance group, which includes 854 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Innovative Industrial Properties is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IIPR's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that IIPR has returned about 9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 7.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Innovative Industrial Properties is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.9%.
Over the past three months, Ameriprise Financial Services' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Innovative Industrial Properties belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 95 individual companies and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.2% so far this year, so IIPR is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Ameriprise Financial Services belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #175. The industry has moved +8.9% year to date.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Innovative Industrial Properties and Ameriprise Financial Services as they attempt to continue their solid performance.