Is Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Tri Pointe Homes (TPH - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Tri Pointe Homes is a member of our Construction group, which includes 94 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Tri Pointe Homes is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPH's full-year earnings has moved 23.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, TPH has moved about 6.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 6.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Tri Pointe Homes is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS - Free Report) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.3%.
The consensus estimate for Advanced Drainage Systems' current year EPS has increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Tri Pointe Homes belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.1% so far this year, so TPH is performing better in this area.
Advanced Drainage Systems, however, belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 28-stock industry is ranked #30. The industry has moved +6.5% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Tri Pointe Homes and Advanced Drainage Systems as they could maintain their solid performance.