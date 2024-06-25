We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging CACI International (CACI) This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. CACI International (CACI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
CACI International is one of 618 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CACI International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CACI's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that CACI has returned about 34% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 22.8%. This means that CACI International is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Garmin (GRMN - Free Report) . The stock has returned 26.3% year-to-date.
In Garmin's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, CACI International belongs to the Computer - Services industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.8% so far this year, so CACI is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Garmin belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #193. The industry has moved +15.3% year to date.
CACI International and Garmin could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.