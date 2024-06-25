We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Vitesse Energy, Inc. (VTS) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Vitesse Energy (VTS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Vitesse Energy is one of 248 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Vitesse Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VTS' full-year earnings has moved 15% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, VTS has returned 8.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 6.1% on average. This shows that Vitesse Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Weatherford (WFRD - Free Report) . The stock is up 22.9% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Weatherford's current year EPS has increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Vitesse Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.8% so far this year, so VTS is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Weatherford falls under the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #149. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.9%.
Vitesse Energy and Weatherford could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.