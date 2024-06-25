We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Edgewell Personal Care (EPC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Edgewell Personal Care is one of 192 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Edgewell Personal Care is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPC's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, EPC has moved about 9.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 2.8% on average. This means that Edgewell Personal Care is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF - Free Report) . The stock has returned 33.2% year-to-date.
For Chefs' Warehouse, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Edgewell Personal Care belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.1% this year, meaning that EPC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Chefs' Warehouse falls under the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 45 stocks and is ranked #86. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -1.4%.
Edgewell Personal Care and Chefs' Warehouse could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.