Is Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Churchill Downs (CHDN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Churchill Downs is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 282 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Churchill Downs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHDN's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, CHDN has gained about 3.6% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 0.4%. This means that Churchill Downs is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Flexsteel Industries (FLXS - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 63%.
The consensus estimate for Flexsteel Industries' current year EPS has increased 7.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Churchill Downs is a member of the Gaming industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.3% so far this year, so CHDN is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Flexsteel Industries, however, belongs to the Furniture industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #61. The industry has moved +2% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Churchill Downs and Flexsteel Industries. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.