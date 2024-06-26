We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FTAI Aviation (FTAI) Surges 9.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
FTAI Aviation (FTAI - Free Report) shares rallied 9% in the last trading session to close at $99.67. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.3% gain over the past four weeks.
U.S.-based investment bank, Jefferies Financial Group has recently initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation’s stocks with a buy rating. This must have boosted investors’ confidence in this stock, thereby resulting in the latest uptick in FTAI’s share price.
This transportation infrastructure company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -10.9%. Revenues are expected to be $351.25 million, up 28% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For FTAI Aviation, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on FTAI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
FTAI Aviation is a member of the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry. One other stock in the same industry, AerSale Corporation (ASLE - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 0.8% lower at $6.55. ASLE has returned -12.1% over the past month.
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.10. This represents a change of +433.3% from what the company reported a year ago. AerSale currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).