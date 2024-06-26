Should You Invest in the Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB)?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market, look no further than the Invesco Building & Construction ETF (
PKB Quick Quote PKB - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/26/2005.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Engineering and Construction is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 3, placing it in top 19%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $282.78 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Engineering and Construction segment of the equity market. PKB seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index before fees and expenses.
The Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index is comprised of stocks of U.S. building and construction companies. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.62%, making it one of the most expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.25%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 43.30% of the portfolio. Industrials and Materials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Martin Marietta Materials Inc (
MLM Quick Quote MLM - Free Report) accounts for about 5.11% of total assets, followed by Carlisle Cos Inc ( CSL Quick Quote CSL - Free Report) and Pultegroup Inc ( PHM Quick Quote PHM - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 45.36% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added about 7.22% so far this year and it's up approximately 30.07% in the last one year (as of 06/26/2024). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $46.69 and $74.86.
The ETF has a beta of 1.35 and standard deviation of 25.46% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 32 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Invesco Building & Construction ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PKB is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (
XHB Quick Quote XHB - Free Report) tracks S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The fund has $1.72 billion in assets. XHB has an expense ratio of 0.35%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
