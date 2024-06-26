We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Soars 8.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Rivian Automotive (RIVN - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 8.6% higher at $11.96. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5.5% gain over the past four weeks.
Rivian's stock saw a sharp rise yesterday following Volkswagen's commitment to invest up to $5 billion in the electric carmaker backed by Amazon. Initially, Volkswagen will inject $1 billion into a new joint venture with Rivian, focusing on shared electric vehicle technology and software, with plans for an additional $4 billion investment after the venture is established. This deal marks a major victory for Rivian, which is navigating substantial losses while scaling up production of its electric trucks and SUVs.
This a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.19 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -10.2%. Revenues are expected to be $951.15 million, down 15.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.
For Rivian Automotive, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on RIVN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Rivian Automotive is a member of the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry. One other stock in the same industry, Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 1.1% lower at $12.09. F has returned 0.6% over the past month.
For Ford Motor
, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.62. This represents a change of -13.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Ford Motor currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).