Are Investors Undervaluing AB SKF (SKFRY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is AB SKF (SKFRY - Free Report) . SKFRY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.84, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.74. Over the last 12 months, SKFRY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.60 and as low as 10.49, with a median of 12.84.

Finally, investors should note that SKFRY has a P/CF ratio of 9.41. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 27.37. Within the past 12 months, SKFRY's P/CF has been as high as 10.44 and as low as 6.86, with a median of 8.84.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in AB SKF's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that SKFRY is an impressive value stock right now.


