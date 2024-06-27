We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Is Prosus (PROSY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (PROSY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR is one of 213 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PROSY's full-year earnings has moved 5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, PROSY has gained about 22.7% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 11.9%. As we can see, Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Tractor Supply (TSCO - Free Report) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23%.
For Tractor Supply, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18% this year, meaning that PROSY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Tractor Supply belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. This 20-stock industry is currently ranked #171. The industry has moved 0% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR and Tractor Supply. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.